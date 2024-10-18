SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled for another rocket launch Friday night.

The space company is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites at 7:31 p.m.

Thirteen of the satellites will be carrying Direct to Cell capabilities.

It will blast off into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Another launch opportunity will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:06 p.m.

This is the first-stage booster’s 17th flight. It launched OneWeb 2, an Eutelsat mission, and eight Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

