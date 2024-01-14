SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch is aiming to send a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:27 p.m. ET, with backup opportunities available until 11:25 p.m. ET.

This is the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

