SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch another Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The rocket is set to take off at 5:20 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is in support of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellite constellation.

Starlink’s network of satellites offers high-speed internet access worldwide.

If SpaceX is unable to launch Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., a backup launch opportunity will be open from 6:11 p.m. until 8:48 p.m.

SpaceX said this will be the 16th launch for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which has previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight other Starlink missions.

After leaving the launchpad, SpaceX plans to land the booster on its “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

