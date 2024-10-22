SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral tonight.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:28 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40.

A backup opportunity is available until 10:14 p.m. and then at some times on Wednesday.

This will be the 18th flight for the first stage booster.

It launched Amazonas-6, Bandwagon-1 and 12 Starlink missions.

The first stage booster will land on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

