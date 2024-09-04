SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is launching another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch 21 new Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:59 a.m.

Read: SpaceX prepares for new launch attempt for Polaris Dawn private spacewalk mission

If needed, additional launch opportunities are available on Thursday starting at 8:35 a.m.

This is the 15th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster.

Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 cleared to resume flights

Following the launch, Falcon 9′s first stage booster landed on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions,” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

When it happens, you can watch the live launch here and on Channel 9.

Targeting Wednesday, September 4 for Falcon 9 to launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from pad 40 in Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities → https://t.co/rB6yI5IBqg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group