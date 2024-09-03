SpaceX prepares for new launch attempt for Polaris Dawn private spacewalk mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has filed a new launch request with the Federal Aviation Administration to make another attempt to launch its Polaris Dawn mission.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket could launch during a window that opens at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday.

The private Polaris crew is scheduled to fly to the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission since the Apollo program.

SpaceX will also attempt to perform the first private spacewalk with Polaris Dawn’s crew.

