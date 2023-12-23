SpaceX set to launch a group of Starlink satellites tonight

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for Friday night at 11:00 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This is the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched the Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 13 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities are available until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23.

Additional opportunities are also available on Saturday, December 23, starting at 11:00 p.m.

