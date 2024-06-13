TODAY: SpaceX set for rescheduled Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews plan to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch was initially planned for Wednesday but was delayed to Thursday at 4:46 p.m.

There is also a backup launch opportunity at 6:40 p.m.

SpaceX is looking to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to launch the rocket’s booster on its droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said this will be the 16th flight for the rocket’s booster, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 10 Starlink missions.

