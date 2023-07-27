SpaceX to try again Thursday night to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After two scrubbed launch attempts, SpaceX will once again attempt to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket Thursday night.

The launch window opens at 11:04 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Wednesday night’s launch attempt was scrubbed due to “violation of abort criteria.”

SpaceX did not go into specifics on what the violation was.

Officials said the vehicle and payload are in “good health.”

The rocket will carry the EchoStar Jupiter 3 broadband communications satellite into orbit.

The satellite is designed to support inflight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, community Wi-Fi solutions and more.

After the launch, SpaceX is planning to land two of the Falcon Heavy rocket’s boosters back at Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket boosters’ landing will cause a sonic boom in and around Brevard County.

