SpaceX wants to launch more rockets — a lot more — from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is evaluating a proposal by SpaceX to dramatically increase the number of rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

These launches would be in addition to the ones the company has lifting off from Kennedy Space Center.

Channel 9’s Melonie Holt found that SpaceX wants to up its annual launch volume at CCSFS from a maximum of 50 — to 120.

“I think we’re going to soon be looking at maybe up to maybe five launches a week or more on a regular basis,” said Dr. Don Platt, Assoc. Professor of Space Systems at Florida Institute of Technology.

The FAA is also considering a draft environmental assessment that could clear the way for SpaceX to have a new booster landing zone at the Cape.

While the comment period for the proposals remains open until Thursday, groups like the Indian River Lagoon Roundtable are already asking that every proposed action be studied with a plan that includes measures to protect and preserve the lagoon.

“The SpaceX launches have up until now been extremely safe, honestly. But then there’s also concerns about noise and so many launches taking place overnight,” Platt said.

Platt added that, from a transportation standpoint, more launches could potentially impact other forms of travel.

“There is definitely the potential for ramifications to airspace ... as well as ocean travel -- cruise ships, fishing vessels, any other types of vessels that are coming and going from the east coast of Florida, specifically of course Port Canaveral.

