SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket tonight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday night.

Liftoff of 23 Starlink satellites is scheduled for 7:42 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Space Force Station.

The first stage booster launched Crew-6, USSF-124 and four Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities will be until 9 p.m. if needed and on Tuesday, March 26.

Channel 9 will have coverage of the launch if it happens.

You can stream the launch here.

