ORLANDO, Fla. — Special Olympics Florida continued their “Race for Inclusion” campaign Saturday with a fund and awareness raising event in Orlando.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Race for Inclusion is a statewide Special Olympics campaign aimed at supporting Special Olympics Florida athletes and building more diverse communities of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.

At Saturday’s “Swim for Inclusion” event held at Lucky’s Lake in Orlando, dozens of Special Olympics Florida athletes and volunteers hit the water for a 1,000 yard open-water swim and fundraiser supporting the athletes and reinforcing their mission of inclusion and acceptance.

READ: ‘Road to Peace’: Orange County students receive awards for work in art exhibit

The swim for inclusion is just one of 10 “Race for Inclusion” events scheduled to take place across the state between the end of September and the beginning of December. Other events include a 5k walk and run and even a Golf for Inclusion event to be held in Palm Beach County.

This was the third year they’ve hosted the Swim for Inclusion at Lucky’s Lake.

READ: New $70M+ Clermont project in the works after land sale

The next race for inclusion event in Orlando will be the Run for Inclusion 5k scheduled for Oct. 21. For a full list of Race for Inclusion events, click here.

Special Olympics Florida currently serves more than 61,000 athletes across the state. They all get to participate in sports at no cost to the athlete or their family.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Special Olympics Florida hosts ‘Swim for Inclusion’ fundraiser in Orlando Special Olympics Florida continued their “Race for Inclusion” campaign Saturday with a fund and awareness raising event in Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group