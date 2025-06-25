Spectators from across the globe gather on Space Coast for Ax-4 launch to ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The pre-dawn sky over Florida’s Space Coast erupted in a brilliant blaze of light Wednesday morning as the Axiom Mission 4 thundered into orbit.

At precisely 2:31 a.m., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A, carrying four astronauts on a private mission to the International Space Station.

The launch was a spectacle, turning night into day for miles around. For the spectators gathered at Space View Park in Titusville, it was an unforgettable experience.

“It’s awesome ... the first time that we saw that. It’s very fantastic,” shared Nicholas Piette, who was visiting the Sunshine State from Belgium.

For some, the experience was a happy accident, turning a Florida road trip into a memory of a lifetime. “We didn’t know, because we are here on holiday... and when we heard that there is this launch rocket tonight, we didn’t hesitate. We wanted to see it and to witness this event ... it was a great memory for us,” said Constance Dandon, visiting from France.

The mission carries a truly global crew. Veteran American astronaut Peggy Whitson is commanding a team that includes pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, mission specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland, and mission specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

For India, Poland, and Hungary, this marks a historic return to government-sponsored human spaceflight after decades.

“It’s surreal,” expressed Swamy Adapa from India, feeling a profound sense of pride knowing an Indian astronaut was heading to space for only the second time in nearly 40 years.

Axiom-4 launch at KSC A crowd at Space View Park in Titusville watched the horizon light up overnight as a Falcon 9 carrying 4 astronauts lifted off. (WFTV staff)

Once docked with the ISS, the Ax-4 crew will spend approximately two weeks conducting a packed schedule of dozens of scientific experiments.

They will include research into human health in space and advanced materials, contributing to our understanding of living and working off-world.

This mission will also mark a crucial step for Axiom Space as they work toward their long-term goal of building and operating the first commercial space station.

As the Falcon 9’s first stage booster executed its signature, precise landing back on Earth, the successful launch showcased the continuing advancements in reusable rocket technology, paving the way for more frequent and affordable access to space.

For everyone who witnessed it, planned or by chance, the early morning launch was a shared moment of wonder that lit up the horizon and faces of those who were lucky enough to see it.

