Speed zone cameras now active near Ocoee school

OCOEE, Fla. — Speed zone enforcement cameras are now active near an elementary school in Ocoee.

The cameras will enforce speed limits near Citrus Elementary School on Clarke Road

They will be used Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The police department says the cameras will not be active on weekends, holidays or while school is not in session.

