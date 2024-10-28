Spirit Airlines looks to sell some planes, possible workforce reductions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines is looking to make some big changes.

The company said it is planning to sell 23 of its older planes.

Spirit is also looking to cut about $80 million in costs through some workforce reductions.

The number of jobs affected will depend on next year’s flight demand.

However, it’s unclear yet how many employees could be impacted.

