‘In a split second’: Father and son sucked out of home by tornado

A Georgia father and son had to be rushed to the hospital after a tornado sucked them out of their home.

Authorities said they were found in nearby woods after they were thrown from their home on Thursday.

Their home was destroyed, and the house next door was deemed unsafe.

The father, Tray Chaney, posted a message on social media not long after the twister hit.

“In a split second, my house was gone,” Chaney said.

The 18-year-old is in critical condition, while his father was treated for minor injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group