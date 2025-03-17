Canadian Spring Breakers speak out on Trump tariffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — As President Trump proposes tariffs on Canadian goods, travel experts say some Canadians are canceling their trips to the United States.

We caught up with Canadian travelers at Orlando International Airport.

Sherry Alexander says, “It’s very hurtful to all of us as a nation. We’re not being very respected. We’re a sovereign nation. We have multiple generations die in various wars, fighting alongside the United States.” Bruce Alexander agrees, “We were pretty upset with what’s happened, after the hard work we did for the free trade agreement.”

Travel experts say the cruise industry has seen a hit, Jenn Lee, President Travel Planners International and Vacation Planners says, “Our big cruise line partners are reporting that there are some cancelations coming from the Canadian residents, they are saying it’s based on uncertainty and tariffs and things that are happening here in the United States political atmosphere.”

Lee expects it will eventually turn around. “We think it will get better. Anytime someone makes a decision based on emotion, once that emotion dies down they do turn around.”

“It’s over inflated.” Ferdinand Staab and his wife say they’ve been coming to Florida for the last 10 years and will keep coming in the future.”I have no issue coming here.

I think Canada and the U.S. should keep working together.” Despite the cold shoulder, Bruce Alexander says they’ll keep coming back too. “Being Canadian there’s a lot of snow back home so its nice to get away from that a little bit.”

