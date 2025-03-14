Spring break travel surge hits Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is bustling with activity as families and vacationers flock to the Sunshine State for spring break.

With thousands of travelers passing through its terminals, OIA is experiencing one of its busiest seasons yet—a trend that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

For many, like Maria Dorado and her family from Arizona, this marks their first visit to Orlando.

“It was amazing,” Maria shared. “We had a blast! We would definitely come back.”

Despite the excitement, she noted that navigating the airport felt a bit busier than expected.

Meanwhile, Shayne Grant, who frequently visits Orlando from Mississippi, said, “It’s always about the same—a little crowded, but manageable.”

The spring break rush is projected to continue through March 24th, but airport officials anticipate elevated passenger numbers lasting until Easter weekend.

To accommodate the influx, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has been working on innovative projects aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

These efforts include terminal refurbishments and streamlined operations designed to ease congestion during peak travel times.

Travelers are reminded that planning ahead can make all the difference.

As Shayne advised, booking flights earlier could save time and stress when dealing with long waits at the airport.

With record-high travel costs making headlines—average insured trip expenses have soared to $8,306 for spring break 2025—it’s clear that demand remains strong despite rising prices.

Whether you’re heading to Disney World or returning from a Caribbean cruise, patience and preparation are key to enjoying your journey through OIA.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group