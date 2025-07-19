SR 417 in Orlando to end cash tolls, switch to electronic and pay-by-plate next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — The remaining tolls along SR 417 on the east and south sides of Orlando that accept cash will cease to do so next month.

Beginning August 17, all tolls operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority along the road will switch to electronic tolling and pay-by-plate only, billboards along the road announced Friday.

It follows the move made by FDOT’s tolls in Seminole County last year.

The CFX tolls stopped accepting cash overnight in June as the agency works to modernize all of its tolls in the Orlando metro by the end of 2025.

CFX spokesman Brian Hutchings said the 417 would be the only road to transition “for now,” but confirmed the agency’s timeline was still on track, signaling other roads like the 408 would make the switch one-by-one.

“Hardly anyone uses cash to pay for tolls anymore,” Hutchings wrote in a text message Saturday, placing the number at 2% of all tolls the agency collects.

You can learn more about the switch by visiting CFX’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group