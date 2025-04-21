Central Florida Expressway tolls to go cashless overnights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Expressway tolls are going cashless overnights starting Tuesday.

When the change starts, you won’t be able to pay tolls with cash between certain hours.

Cash will not be accepted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When Surpass tolls went cashless, CFX said they also planned to phase out physical toll collection.

The change is expected to impact 50 jobs related to toll collection.

