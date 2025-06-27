St. Cloud breaks ground on new fire station

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Firefighters in St. Cloud broke ground on a new fire station Friday morning.

The new Fire Station 32 will replace a 30-yrear-old building, adding more space for crews, equipment and emergency vehicles.

It will occupy the same space on Old Canoe Creek Road near Clay Whaley Road and the current Florida’s Turnpike interchange.

Construction is expected to take approximately 14 months.

Leaders say the $12.5 million investment was needed to help meet the area’s growing demand for fire and emergency services.

