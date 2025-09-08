St. Cloud to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for families

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud invites families to a “Trunk or Treat” event in October at Hopkins Park.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy collecting candy from decorated trunks, listening to music from a live DJ, and participating in a chance to win exciting prizes. The event encourages visitors to wear costumes and bring a bag to collect candy.

The “Trunk or Treat” event is held in cooperation with Hopkins Heroes, a local organization.

The city said the event is meant to provide a safe and fun environment for families to celebrate Halloween.

Exhibitors interested in participating can reserve a free space by visiting Hopkins Park to complete an exhibitor form or by emailing Christina.Saintlouis@stcloudfl.gov and Shania.Shelton@stcloudfl.gov to request the form.

For more information about the event, individuals can call 407-957-7243.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group