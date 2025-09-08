Local

St. Cloud to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for families

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Halloween candy (Leeena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud invites families to a “Trunk or Treat” event in October at Hopkins Park.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy collecting candy from decorated trunks, listening to music from a live DJ, and participating in a chance to win exciting prizes. The event encourages visitors to wear costumes and bring a bag to collect candy.

The “Trunk or Treat” event is held in cooperation with Hopkins Heroes, a local organization.

The city said the event is meant to provide a safe and fun environment for families to celebrate Halloween.

Exhibitors interested in participating can reserve a free space by visiting Hopkins Park to complete an exhibitor form or by emailing Christina.Saintlouis@stcloudfl.gov and Shania.Shelton@stcloudfl.gov to request the form.

For more information about the event, individuals can call 407-957-7243.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read