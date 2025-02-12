Police: 1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said it is investigating a stabbing that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the 1400 block of North Woodland Boulevard after a fight between two men.

According to a police report, one man stabbed the other in the neck and chest, and then fled the scene.

A helicopter flew the victim to a hospital. Police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Investigators announced Tuesday night that they had taken the suspect into custody.

Police identified him as 30-year-old Joseph Varela.

Varela will be charged with aggravated battery, according to DeLand PD.

