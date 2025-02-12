Protests over deadly police shooting stop Titusville City Council meeting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville City Council meeting went offline for more than a half-hour Tuesday after protesters shouted down the city’s mayor over the lack of answers to a deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

Police said they shot Tri-Marea Charles, 25, Friday evening after they arrived at a scene and found Charles holding a handgun.

After the shooting, the police chief posted a video calling for patience as FDLE agents investigated. That did little to deflect the anger at a department that has now had a deadly response for the second time in three months.

Read: Police investigating overnight officer involved shooting in Titusville

“Hopeless,” his uncle, James Saunders, said, as to how he and the others in the community were feeling.

Charles’ family and friends, who led Tuesday’s march on city hall, said they were bothered by the lack of evidence available to them. They claimed they still hadn’t been able to see Charles’ body and had not been given the chance to view video of the shooting – including video that proved Charles was holding a gun.

“If it’s wrong, he’s in the wrong, but other than that we feel like he wasn’t in the wrong and Titusville Police Department needs to answer for that,” Saunders said.

Read: Daytona Beach businesses are getting revved up for the big race

Charles’ mother, Samantha, followed several angry speakers who denounced the city’s chief and talked about the supposed inconsiderate way Black residents’ cases were handled by the city.

Her request for answers was met by an apologetic-sounding mayor.

“I understand this is frustrating,” Andrew Connors told her, “The investigation is not with our city, unfortunately our hands are tied as well.”

Read: United Golfers Association celebrates 100 years of legacy

That’s when the protests began. With many in the audience standing and shouting, the mayor called a recess and waited until the protesters filed outside to march back to their original meeting point.

He told WFTV during the pause that he had nothing more to add to what he told Charles’ family, and he was also waiting for FDLE.

0 of 10 Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Tri-Marea Charles' mother holds a sign after he was shot by Titusville police in Feb. 2025. (Nick Papantonis) Andrew Connors Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Tri-Marea Charles' mother holds a picture of her son after he was shot by Titusville police in Feb. 2025. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis) Tri-Marea Charles protest Protesters marched into the Titusville City Council meeting on Feb. 11, 2025 to protest the police shooting of Tri-Marea Charles. (Nick Papantonis)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group