Daytona Beach businesses are getting revved up for the big race

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is this Sunday. The iconic race brings fans from all over the world to Daytona Beach businesses and hotels.

When the green flag drops on Sunday, drivers o the track will once again be surrounded by fans packed into the sold-out stands.

It’s the 10th year in a row the Daytona 500 has been a sellout event. But it’s what happens outside of the Speedway during race week that gets local businesses revved up!

Read: 16 counts of animal cruelty and neglect issued to Polk County woman

Managing Director at the Hard Rock Hotel Joel Darr explained when people can’t get into the race, they come to town earlier to catch other events at the track. That means rooms are booking up throughout the week and tourists are spending more time and money in town.

“Every year the 500 is a big impact for us and this year has been our best. When you’re not at the race, it’s a great place to hangout at the pool, down by the spa, listen to some music” said Darr.

Read: Bethune-Cookman University Board of trustees elects new leadership

In between the Speedway and beachside hotels, the Crab Stop II has always been a popular place for NASCAR fans to get fresh seafood. General Manager Patrick Lee prides himself on being one of the few businesses on International Speedway Boulevard that isn’t part of a bigger brand or chain.

“We are solidified, everything is the same. We don’t change anything so if they come back two years from now, everything is the same so that’s what keeps us going and what keeps us open,” said Lee.

Read: Track along with K-9 Red as he locates an aggravated assault/battery suspect hiding in a tree

Lee added despite not having a sign right now, the restaurant is in fact open. It was damaged during Hurricane Milton, but Lee said a new one is on its way.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 2:30 on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group