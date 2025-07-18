STARCOM moving from Colorado to Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — STARCOM, or Space Training and Readiness Command, is being relocated from Colorado to Brevard County.

This trains the new recruits for the United States Space Force.

Officials spoke today about what this means for Florida, saying Brevard County and the Space Coast have a long and historic partnership with Patrick Space Force Base, and the move will bring hundreds of members to the area.

STARCOM prepares the service members known as guardians to develop superior space capabilities.

