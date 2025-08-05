State agencies say Heart Of Florida Landfill’s smell violates state law

LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. — A central Florida landfill has until the end of the year to clean up its stench.

State agencies say the Heart Of Florida Landfill’s smell is so strong that it violates state law.

The landfill has been given until December to figure out what is causing the stink and clean it up.

On Monday, residents of the Bushnell area told council members they can’t wait that long, but leaders say their hands are tied.

