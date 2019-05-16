State Attorney Aramis Ayala struck from witness list in Markeith Loyd case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd and his attorneys were in court Thursday, fighting to have State Attorney Aramis Ayala on their witness list.
Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton.
Related Headlines
The judge denied the defense’s request Thursday and Ayala was struck from the witness list.
Judge denies. @SAAramisAyala will not testify, struck from witness list. #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2019
In 2017, Ayala refused to seek the death penalty in the case.
Gov. Rick Scott pulled Ayala after she made her death penalty decision.
Ayala no longer handles death penalty cases in Central Florida.
.@TerryLenamon has been deposing them: “One has come in and invoked his fifth amendment right. I anticipate three others will do the same.” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2019
Judge Leticia Marques: “Mr. Lenamon, what does any of that have to do with whether Mr. Loyd murdered Sade Dixon?” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 16, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}