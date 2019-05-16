  • State Attorney Aramis Ayala struck from witness list in Markeith Loyd case

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd and his attorneys were in court Thursday, fighting to have State Attorney Aramis Ayala on their witness list.

    Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Department Lt. Debra Clayton.

    The judge denied the defense’s request Thursday and Ayala was struck from the witness list.

    In 2017, Ayala refused to seek the death penalty in the case.

    Gov. Rick Scott pulled Ayala after she made her death penalty decision.

    Ayala no longer handles death penalty cases in Central Florida.

