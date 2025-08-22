State attorney reacts to Lake County GOP meeting battery accusation

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — State attorney Bill Gladson is responding after witnesses allege a woman was hurt at a Lake County GOP meeting Monday night.

Autumn Jacunski claims a man intentionally crushed her hand in the door after he blocked her from exiting a party meeting.

Her attorney, Anthony Sabatini, filed a lawsuit in Lake County court this week against the Lake County Republican Party and the man she accuses of battering her hand. Jacunski says she’s going through physical therapy after the incident.

Leesburg police told Eyewitness News the department sent the case to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Gladson said his office received an incident report from Leesburg Police which said investigating officers did not think that the alleged battery was intentional.

Jacunski says she and her attorney will turn over additional evidence and videos to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Gladson said in a statement, “While we are certainly willing to review whatever evidence is presented, when the investigating officers do not believe there is probable cause, prosecution is extremely unlikely.

Gladson added, he’s seen the video circulating online. “This whole situation could have been avoided if those involved would have just acted like adults instead of children. Everyone should be embarrassed. Lake County deserves better,” Gladson said in a statement.

“He is getting away with something he shouldn’t be getting away with,” Jacunski said, speaking about the man who allegedly battered her hand.

Sabatini released a statement saying in part, “Bill Gladson has proved time and time again that he is politically controlled and bases his prosecution decisions on what his ‘buddies tell him to do.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group