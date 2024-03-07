State Department urging extra caution for travelers ahead of international spring break trips

WASHINGTON D.C. — From some, international travel is a go-to experience.

“I go to Mexico every year, and then British Virgin Islands over to Europe,” said traveler Lauren Schultes.

No matter where you go, the U.S. State Department outlines four levels of travel advisories that range from taking normal precautions to do not travel at all.

In recent weeks, the agency issued new and updated ones for popular spring break destinations. Mexico and the Bahamas have warnings to “use extra caution.”

But for some countries like Jamaica, it warns you should “reconsider your plans.”

“Make sure that you’re aware of local law, transportation, crime issues, things like that, so that you can keep yourself your family safe on what should be really fun and wonderful vacation,” said Assistant Secretary Rena Bitter from the U.S. State Department.

The agency’s recent advisory for Jamaica says violent crimes like sexual assaults, armed robberies and home invasions are common.

“What we issued for Jamaica was a regularly updated travel advisory to make sure that everything that we were telling the American people was true and still up to date,” said Bitter. “Overall advice for Jamaica did not change.”

Bitter said these travel advisories are based on a variety of factors.

“Crime statistics, things like that, information that we know about the healthcare system, even things like natural disasters, the use of that information that we get from our embassies and consulates overseas,” she said.

If you’re traveling overseas for the first time, Bitter suggests keeping your loved ones updated about your trip.

“Really stay in touch with your family and friends and make sure people know where you are where you’re going. Take a photo of it page of your passport, you can send it to them,” said Bitter.

Travelers at the airport Wednesday said they have their own methods for staying safe too.

“Doing your research before you go on the trip, finding out where are the safest areas to stay in the particular city,” said Schultes.

“I don’t carry my wallet, my pocket. I usually have it like in a breast pocket or something like that, just to avoid being pickpocketed,” said traveler John Goltz.

The U.S. State Department has this list of travel tips before your next trip abroad:

Research Your Destination: Before departure, familiarize yourself with the laws and customs of your destination. Visit state.gov to review our country information pages for your destination. Laws and customs vary from country to country. For example, some foreign countries’ laws have harsh penalties for possessing certain substances such as cannabis, bringing ammunition into the country, even by accident, or posting certain content on social media. Even unintentional violations can lead to serious legal consequences.

Before departure, familiarize yourself with the laws and customs of your destination. Visit state.gov to review our country information pages for your destination. Laws and customs vary from country to country. For example, some foreign countries’ laws have harsh penalties for possessing certain substances such as cannabis, bringing ammunition into the country, even by accident, or posting certain content on social media. Even unintentional violations can lead to serious legal consequences. Save the local U.S. Embassy’s Contact Information: Write down the nearest U.S. embassy or U.S. consulate’s contact details by visiting state.gov and always keep it with you. This information can be invaluable in emergency situations. Take pictures of your passport and other important documents and store them online or send them to relatives for safe keeping.

Write down the nearest U.S. embassy or U.S. consulate’s contact details by visiting state.gov and always keep it with you. This information can be invaluable in emergency situations. Take pictures of your passport and other important documents and store them online or send them to relatives for safe keeping. Understand Your Health Insurance Coverage: Understand which medical services your health insurance will cover while abroad. Consider purchasing traveler’s insurance to ensure coverage for unexpected medical expenses, including medical evacuation, which can cost upwards of $100,000 depending on location and condition. Medicare/Medicaid do not cover you outside the United States.

Understand which medical services your health insurance will cover while abroad. Consider purchasing traveler’s insurance to ensure coverage for unexpected medical expenses, including medical evacuation, which can cost upwards of $100,000 depending on location and condition. Medicare/Medicaid do not cover you outside the United States. Check your U.S. Passport : Review your U.S. passport and renew early if necessary. Many countries require at least six months of passport validity to enter their country. Visit state.gov/passport to plan your travel with the latest passport guidance and processing tips in mind.

: Review your U.S. passport and renew early if necessary. Many countries require at least six months of passport validity to enter their country. Visit state.gov/passport to plan your travel with the latest passport guidance and processing tips in mind. Enroll in STEP: Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at state.gov to receive important safety and security updates, and to make it easier for the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact you in an emergency.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at state.gov to receive important safety and security updates, and to make it easier for the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact you in an emergency. Stay Connected: Follow @TravelGov on social media for real-time updates, travel advisories, and helpful tips. Let your family and friends know your travel plans and stay in touch with them throughout your journey.

