State Road A1A businesses raise concerns about how construction and Bike Week can coexist

VOLUSIS COUNTY, Fla. — Two projects on State Road A1A have created congestion and led to lane shifts. Bike Week starts next week, and business owners aren’t sure how road construction and the event can happen at the same time.

FDOT officials tell Eyewitness News crews will stop work in Daytona Beach from just north of International Speedway Boulevard to Milsap Road to help alleviate congestion. However, construction equipment like barriers and cones will remain in place.

A contractor will also clean the roadway to make sure no debris is left behind.

Owner of Steve’s Famous Diner Christos Mavronas said the work has already had negative impact on his customers and business.

“Now my customers have to go a block away and turn around to come back in so it’s kind of hurting my business in that way,” said Mavronas.

A second A1A project is happening just north in Ormond-By-The-Sea. FDOT said work will continue through Bike Week on that project, but the detour will be lifted to help with congestion.

Both projects are expected to wrap up by March of next year.

