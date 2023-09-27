Stationary front to keep rain, storm chances high Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will stick around Wednesday in Central Florida.

A stationary front over Florida is helping to keep our weather very active.

After a few early morning showers, our area will have a 70% chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: Video shows severe weather in Seminole County as storms roll through

Just like Monday and Tuesday, some storms could be strong and will bring a threat of flooding.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Read: Small plane flips at Orlando Sanford International Airport

This active weather pattern will remain until the end of the week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group