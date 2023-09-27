Local

Stationary front to keep rain, storm chances high Wednesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will stick around Wednesday in Central Florida.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A stationary front over Florida is helping to keep our weather very active.

After a few early morning showers, our area will have a 70% chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: Video shows severe weather in Seminole County as storms roll through

Just like Monday and Tuesday, some storms could be strong and will bring a threat of flooding.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Read: Small plane flips at Orlando Sanford International Airport

This active weather pattern will remain until the end of the week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read