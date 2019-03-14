St.Cloud officer suspended after accusations of driving drunk, crashing into multiple vehicles

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud police officer has been suspended indefinitely after accusations that he was driving drunk and crashed into other vehicles with his department issued SUV.
Troopers said officer Tim Warren's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit three hours after the incident.
Related Headlines
In the arrest report, witnesses said Warren caused a chain reaction crash while driving 30 to 35 miles per hour as he hit three other vehicles at the intersection of US 192 and Partin Settlement Road.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Lake Mary High student, 17, shot, killed herself in school auditorium
- ‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after armed robbery, shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- Police: Drunken man guns down wife, 2 friends at wife's birthday party after she took keys
- Video: Colorado teen gets life in prison for murder of 10-year-old girl
Witnesses also said that Warren refused to exit and had to be removed from his vehicle.
When officials with the Florida Highway Patrol asked Warren about an opened alcoholic beverage inside of the vehicle, he reportedly told troopers that he did not know how it ended up there.
There weren't any injuries in the crash, but Warren was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Troopers said he failed multiple sobriety tests after he was discharged.
Warren joined the department in September 2010. He was the recipient of the department's 2018 Chief's Award of Excellence for his work as accredidation manager.
Osceola County Jail records show Warren bonded out on Thursday.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}