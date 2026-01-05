Stella the cow comes home after years lost during storm in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a special homecoming, years in the making.

Stella, a Texas Longhorn cow that went missing in Flagler Estates nearly two years ago, is back home.

She was located last week after a farmer spotted her, leading to her safe return with the help of local ranchers and cowboys.

Stella went missing during a storm in 2024 and was spotted several times shortly after her escape.

However, efforts to capture her were unsuccessful until recently when a farmer identified her location.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group