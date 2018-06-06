Sticker shock: Sumter County woman receives $1.2M water bill

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Sumter County woman was left stunned when she received a $1.2 million water bill in the mail.
Sandra Hardy's previous bill was only $37.
Related Headlines
Hardy, who lives with her 90-year-old mother and handles the water bill, said the bill’s exact total was $1,213,586.78. The late fee was listed as $121,000.
The city told her it was likely a human error and that someone typed too many numbers. Hardy said the city apologized and her bill is now $67.27.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}