  • Sticker shock: Sumter County woman receives $1.2M water bill

    By: Monique Valdes

    SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Sumter County woman was left stunned when she received a $1.2 million water bill in the mail. 

    Sandra Hardy's previous bill was only $37. 

    Hardy, who lives with her 90-year-old mother and handles the water bill, said the bill’s exact total was $1,213,586.78. The late fee was listed as $121,000.

    The city told her it was likely a human error and that someone typed too many numbers. Hardy said the city apologized and her bill is now $67.27. 
     

