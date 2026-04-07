Stolen items recovered in Otter Self Storage burglary case

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department reports that a suspect has been arrested for burglarizing units at Otter Self Storage in Ocala over the past few weeks.

Many items thought to be stolen by the suspect have been recovered, including electronics, tools, musical equipment, and collectibles.

People with units at the storage facility, especially in the 500 building, are urged to check their units as soon as possible.

If anything is missing, please contact Detective Bode at 352-369-7000 or wbode@ocalapd.gov with details.

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