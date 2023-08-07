Stop sign cameras could help improve school bus safety, record reckless drivers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As kids get ready to go back to school, bus drivers are also preparing to get back behind the wheel.

And this year, many of them will find cameras on board.

Channel 9 is looking into the new law that allows districts to use cameras to make sure drivers do not put students at risk.

Videos from Brevard County school buses show drivers blowing past the stop arm last school year.

Bus Patrol, a school bus photo enforcement company outfitted 10 buses to capture the actions and share data with Florida leaders.

School districts are now allowed to use cameras on stop arms that capture the license plate of a vehicle that passes a stopped school bus.

The registered owner will be sent a civil citation of $225.

Some districts are now looking at ways to equip all of their buses with stop sign cameras.

As for now, Orange County says it not putting in cameras on its bus stop arms. Osceola is waiting for state guidance and Seminole is in the exploratory phase.

School districts that take eventually take part will have to conduct a 30-day “public awareness campaign” about the cameras and will be required to put signs on the buses that say camera enforced.

