Clark Howard: Here’s how parents can help protect their children online

ORLANDO, Fla. — When kids head back to school, parents may be worried about what they or their friends are sharing online.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard is looking over ways parents can stay in control.

It’s so hard as a parent to see the influences that come into your kid’s life as soon as they have a smartphone.

And so often, the content that’s out there is going to be incredibly harmful to children, psychologically or emotionally.

So, parents have to decide how to handle this.

One thing you should not do is just look the other way and do nothing.

Kids expect to have these devices and parents tend to give them to them much younger than we used to.

It may sound like you’re acting like a spy, but parents can consider downloading software that will allow them to track their children’s online activity.

The apps can help parents monitor their children until they feel they are old enough where it’s no longer needed.

