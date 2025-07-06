Storm chances close as the weekend ends, but pick up during the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve seen lower coverage of rain and storms to close the holiday weekend, and a more typical rainy season weather pattern is likely for the week ahead.

The scattered showers and storms will wind down by late evening, and partly cloudy skies will remain overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 6, 2025 (WFTV)

The drier air remains in place to start the week. We will again see scattered PM showers and storms, but some areas will stay dry. Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s.

There is a slightly higher chance of midweek P.M. storms in the area. Again, some areas will stay dry, with temperatures in the low-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even more moisture arrives to close out the work week, but a washout is not expected. Scattered PM showers and storms are expected both Thursday and Friday, with temps in the low 90s.

The typical rainy season weather pattern will likely linger into next weekend.

