The ‘Storm’ is coming: UFL brings pro football back to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United Football League announced Tuesday that a new team will come to Orlando.

The Orlando Storm will hit the field at the Inter & Co Stadium next year.

The UFL is a minor American football league that was founded in 2023 after a merger between the XFL and USFL.

The league has eight teams, including the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, St. Louis Battlehawks, and the Orlando Storm.

League officials are planning to hold a news conference in Orlando at noon on Tuesday to share more details about this major announcement.

