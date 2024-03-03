Storms clearing up for Sunday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — After an on-and-off stormy weekend, the weather will be clearing up for the rest of the week.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said after two rounds of heavy storms on Sunday, the evening will quiet back down before 10 p.m.

Some areas in Orlando have reported half an inch of hail, about dime-sized.

Funnel clouds, a weaker version of tornadoes, are over Summerfield in Marion County.

A current flood advisory has been issued in Lake County, and certain areas like Mt. Plymouth and Sorrento currently have 3 inches of rain.

Monday has a slight chance of rain in the evening.

The rest of the week will be in the 80s.

