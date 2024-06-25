ORLANDO, Fla. — A few storms are possible into the evening.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the highest chance of getting some of this rain will be west of Orlando: Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk Counties.

Afternoon storms will be a little more widespread the next two days; lightning and areas of minor street flooding will be the greatest threats.

Read: EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

Storms roll through Central Florida A few storms are possible into the evening. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Tropics are no concerns for us, but a new area, a tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic, may show signs of development by the weekend as it moves over the Western Caribbean and Southwestern Gulf.

It will stay well south of us, but there is an ongoing rain threat for parts of Mexico hit by Alberto last week.

Storms roll through Central Florida Tropics are no concerns for us, but a new area, a tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic, may show signs of development by the weekend as it moves over the Western Caribbean and Southwestern Gulf. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group