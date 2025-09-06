Stormy Weekend Continues: More Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a somewhat unsettled start to the weekend, and more rain and storms are likely for Sunday.

Showers and storms will fade this evening, and quiet conditions will return overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

More showers and storms are expected on Sunday. Once again, the peak activity will be in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

The weather pattern continues into the start of next week, with reasonably high coverage of rain and storms likely on Monday and Tuesday. Temps to start next week will be in the upper 80s.

Some drier air will likely push in behind a frontal boundary. This will slowly reduce the chances of rain and storms for the middle of next week.

There is high uncertainty about the end of next week, with below-average rain chances appearing likely.

