Stormy weekend in Orlando: rain and thunderstorms to continue through Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unsettled weather is expected to continue over the weekend in Orlando, with showers and storms likely to persist.

The showers and storms that are slated for the end of the work week will begin to fade this evening, but more activity is anticipated west of Orlando during the early morning hours.

Evening Forecast: Friday, August 22, 2025

Nighttime lows are expected to be in the mid-70s, while Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 80s and Sunday’s low 90s.

A steady westerly wind will bring an early start to the rain and storms on Saturday, with periods of rain and storms likely throughout the day.

Sunday will see more showers and storms, with activity starting as early as the morning hours.

Looking ahead to next week, some drier air is expected to push in, reducing rain and storm coverage while maintaining temperatures in the low 90s.

Higher rain and storm chances are likely to return by the end of next week.

