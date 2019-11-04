Stretch of busy downtown Orlando road to close for several months

ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic in parts of downtown Orlando may be getting worse starting this week when a busy roadway at State Road 408 will be shut down for several months.
Orlando officials said Mills Avenue from South Street to Anderson Street will be closed starting Wednesday so crews can install sewer infrastructure under the roadway.
Workers are also working to build a new lift station at the intersection of Mills and Anderson and install water lines in the area.
"The construction of the new lift station will replace two aging lift stations and provide more efficient and reliable sewer and wastewater service to downtown Orlando neighborhoods," officials said in a press release.
The work is expected to last for up to three months. The roadway is set to be reopened around February 2020.
