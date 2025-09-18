Student hurt during evacuation from fire inside Ocala middle school, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala middle school was evacuated on Wednesday after a fire inside a bathroom.

The incident happened around 11:41 a.m. inside Fort King Middle School.

Officials said one student was hurt and taken to a hospital after falling down during the evacuation.

Firefighters were directed to a bathroom where the fire had already been extinguished before their arrival.

Upon entering, firefighters noticed a haze in the bathroom and hallway, prompting them to douse the area again to ensure the fire was completely out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

