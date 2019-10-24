Student making threats in Valencia College library prompts campus lockdown, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Valencia College initiated a campus "lock out" Wednesday after reports of a student making threats in the library.
Campus security was advised of the threats just before 5 p.m. and notified Orlando police who conducted a search of the library and immediate area. The search prompted school officials to put a "lock out" in place that lasted about 90 minutes.
The suspect was later located in Orange County, away from campus.
It is not known what the nature of the threats were.
The student will face charges for the incident.
