Volusia County student arrested after making threats of school shooting online, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old was arrested after deputies said he threatened to shoot up his school on an online gaming chat room.
On Aug. 15, a special agent with the FBI contacted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office about someone with the username FalconWarrior920 posting the following message to a chatroom: "I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my father's M15 to school and kill 7 people minimum."
Officials said the teenager, later identified as Adam Guzetti, told deputies he was just joking.
Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office can be seen on video explaining to the teen's mother why they were at the home.
In bodycam video, Guzetti's mother confirmed to deputies that she does own a gun and understood that the threats cannot be taken lightly
Making a written threat of that magnitude is considered a second-degree felony in the state of Florida.
The arrest comes a day before a man allegedly threatened a mass shooting in a Volusia County Winn Dixie parking lot.
Volusia County deputies arrested at least 27 students in 2018 who made threats against their schools.
