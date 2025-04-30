Students’ colorful vision helps FDOT promote bicycle safety in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — You might notice some colorful new bike lane icons across Central Florida.

They were inspired by an art contest held by the Florida Department of Transportation to encourage safe cycling and transportation awareness.

Students submitted their artwork and winners are now getting to see their visions come to life outside their schools.

Channel 9 was at Laureate Park Elementary School in Lake Nona on Tuesday for one of the big reveals.

Contest winner Keira Abraham told Eyewitness News, “Every time I pass by it, I will be looking at it and I hope other people look at it too.”

Another winner, Miranda Hernandez, said, “When I won, I felt like this would help a lot of people know bicycle safety is very important to a lot of people.”

The students also participated in a workshop with FDOT about safe pedestrian and bicyclist habits.

Five other local schools will have the unique bike icons installed in the coming weeks.

