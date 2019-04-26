  • Students safe after gas leak prompts evacuation at Timber Creek High School

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A gas leak near a bus loop at Timber Creek High School in Orlando caused officials to evacuate some portables, according to the school’s Facebook page.  

     

    The B portables and the cafeteria were evacuated, officials said.

     

    The post said the fire department shut off the gas and cleared students to dismiss classes normally.

     

    “Please be aware that there may be additional traffic due to the concern,” the post said. “All students and staff are safe.”

